Nachos in Woodstock
Woodstock restaurants that serve nachos
More about Antigua Mexican Restaurant - Woodstock
Antigua Mexican Restaurant - Woodstock
125 East Calhoun Street, Woodstock
|My Uncle Nacho
|$12.99
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno peppers, and guacamole. Served with your choice of meat
More about Napoli Pizza Place-Woodstock, IL
PIZZA • GRILL
Napoli Pizza Place-Woodstock, IL
135 Washington St, Woodstock
|Nachos
|$13.00
Loaded with ground beef, nacho cheese, sour cream, black olives, onions, jalapeños, and topped with bacon
More about Niko's Red Mill Tavern
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Niko's Red Mill Tavern
1040 Lake Avenue, Woodstock
|Nachos
|$14.00
Tortilla chips topped with a blend of melted cheeses, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole.
|TatorTot Nachos
|$14.00
Tator tots topped with nacho cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole