Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Squid in
Woodstock
/
Woodstock
/
Squid
Woodstock restaurants that serve squid
Medo Woodstck
83 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock
No reviews yet
Squid
$3.00
More about Medo Woodstck
Cucina Woodstock
109 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock
No reviews yet
Crispy Squid
$18.00
arrabbiata sauce & herb-cornichon aioli
More about Cucina Woodstock
Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock
Salmon
Egg Benedict
Burritos
Tarts
Katsu
Chai Lattes
French Fries
Short Ribs
More near Woodstock to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Saugerties
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(401 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(404 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(292 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(404 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(257 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston