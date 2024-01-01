Curry chicken in Woodstock
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
4 Rock City Road, Woodstock
Almond Curry Chicken Breast
|$18.00
W/ mixed veggies and jasmine rice. Gluten Free. *For full ingredient info, pease call.
Chicken Breast & Veggies in Green Curry Sauce
|$16.00
Chicken breast, Chinese broccoli, bell peppers & onions in a green curry sauce w/ jasmine rice. *For full ingredient info, please call.
Coconut Curry Stew w/ Chicken Breast
|$18.00
With sweet potato, carrots, kale, cauliflower, and brown rice. *For full ingredient info, please call.