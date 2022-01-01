Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Helfands Deli Worcester

143 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie Knish$9.99
More about Helfands Deli Worcester
Root and Press image

 

Root and Press Cafe and Bookstore

623 Chandler Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Chicken Pot Pie$15.00
Savory homemade pot pie with carrots, onions, peas, potatoes, and vegan chicken with a southern biscuit for dipping.
Chicken Pot Pie$13.00
Savory homemade pot pie with carrots, onions, peas, potatoes, and chicken with a southern style biscuit for dipping.
More about Root and Press Cafe and Bookstore

