Chicken pot pies in Worcester

Helfands Deli Worcester
143 Highland Street, Worcester
|Chicken Pot Pie Knish
|$9.99
Root and Press Cafe and Bookstore
623 Chandler Street, Worcester
|Vegan Chicken Pot Pie
|$15.00
Savory homemade pot pie with carrots, onions, peas, potatoes, and vegan chicken with a southern biscuit for dipping.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.00
Savory homemade pot pie with carrots, onions, peas, potatoes, and chicken with a southern style biscuit for dipping.