Chai lattes in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve chai lattes

Acoustic Java image

SANDWICHES

Acoustic Java

6 Brussels Street, Worcester

Avg 4.4 (321 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte$3.78
More about Acoustic Java
NU Kitchen Worcester image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

NU Kitchen Worcester

335 Chandler Street, Worcester

Avg 4.6 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte
Chai tea and milk
More about NU Kitchen Worcester
Root and Press image

 

Root and Press

623 Chandler Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.50
Chai (brewed in-house) and steamed milk.
More about Root and Press
Item pic

SANDWICHES

BirchTree Bread Company

138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte
authentic, rich, and delectably smooth chai syrup made in small batches by Maya Chai of Tucson, Arizona
Iced Chai Latte
sweet + spicy chai syrup, milk, cinnamon
More about BirchTree Bread Company
Crust Bakeshop image

 

Crust Bakeshop

122 Main Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte (Hot or Iced)$4.75
House chai tea, brewed with cardamom and ginger. Topped with steamed milk and foam.
More about Crust Bakeshop
Item pic

 

Brew On The Grid

56 Franklin Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.00
More about Brew On The Grid

