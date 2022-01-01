Chai lattes in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve chai lattes
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
NU Kitchen Worcester
335 Chandler Street, Worcester
|Chai Latte
Chai tea and milk
Root and Press
623 Chandler Street, Worcester
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
Chai (brewed in-house) and steamed milk.
SANDWICHES
BirchTree Bread Company
138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester
|Chai Latte
authentic, rich, and delectably smooth chai syrup made in small batches by Maya Chai of Tucson, Arizona
|Iced Chai Latte
sweet + spicy chai syrup, milk, cinnamon
Crust Bakeshop
122 Main Street, Worcester
|Chai Latte (Hot or Iced)
|$4.75
House chai tea, brewed with cardamom and ginger. Topped with steamed milk and foam.