Croissants in Worcester

Acoustic Java
6 Brussels Street, Worcester
|Chocolate Croissant
|$2.78
|Breakfast Croissant
|$5.50
Cage free Egg Frittata topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a Croissant.
Crust Bakeshop
122 Main Street, Worcester
|Butter Croissant
|$3.95
Flaky, buttery, delicate...
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$4.95
Our flakey buttery croissant stuffed with ham and cheddar cheese!
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.95
Enjoy it at room temp or pop it in your toaster oven for a few minute on a medium setting to soften the fudgey filling for an indulgent chocolate experience!