Croissants in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve croissants

Breakfast Croissant image

SANDWICHES

Acoustic Java

6 Brussels Street, Worcester

Avg 4.4 (321 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$2.78
Breakfast Croissant$5.50
Cage free Egg Frittata topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a Croissant.
More about Acoustic Java
Butter Croissant image

 

Crust Bakeshop

122 Main Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Croissant$3.95
Flaky, buttery, delicate...
Ham and Cheese Croissant$4.95
Our flakey buttery croissant stuffed with ham and cheddar cheese!
Chocolate Croissant$4.95
Enjoy it at room temp or pop it in your toaster oven for a few minute on a medium setting to soften the fudgey filling for an indulgent chocolate experience!
More about Crust Bakeshop
