Hot chocolate in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve hot chocolate
NU Kitchen Worcester
NU Kitchen Worcester
335 Chandler Street, Worcester
|Hot Chocolate
Chocolate, vanilla and milk of your choice
Root and Press
623 Chandler Street, Worcester
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
Steamed milk and chocolate.
|Loaded Hot Chocolate
|$4.25
Steamed milk + chocolate with marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate sauce.
SANDWICHES
BirchTree Bread Company
138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester
|Hot Chocolate
our deliciously rich house made cocoa steamed with vanilla and milk