Rice pudding in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Rice Pudding
Worcester restaurants that serve rice pudding
PIZZA
Ciao Bella
402 grove st, Worcester
Avg 3.7
(227 reviews)
Rice Pudding
$5.59
More about Ciao Bella
Loving Hut - [Worcester - Chandler Street]
415 Chandler St, Worcester
No reviews yet
D1. Sweet Rice Pudding
$4.95
Taro sticky rice with coconut milk.
More about Loving Hut - [Worcester - Chandler Street]
