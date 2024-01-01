Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve rice pudding

Item pic

PIZZA

Ciao Bella

402 grove st, Worcester

Avg 3.7 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$5.59
More about Ciao Bella
Consumer pic

 

Loving Hut - [Worcester - Chandler Street]

415 Chandler St, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
D1. Sweet Rice Pudding$4.95
Taro sticky rice with coconut milk.
More about Loving Hut - [Worcester - Chandler Street]

Map

Map

