Carbonara in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Carbonara
Worcester restaurants that serve carbonara
PIZZA
Ciao Bella
402 grove st, Worcester
Avg 3.7
(227 reviews)
Fettuccini Carbonara
$20.99
Diced pancetta bacon, peas, cracked black pepper &.pecorino cream sauce.
More about Ciao Bella
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse
64 Water Street, Worcester
No reviews yet
Seared Shrimp Carbonara
$26.00
More about Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse
