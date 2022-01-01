Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve carbonara

PIZZA

Ciao Bella

402 grove st, Worcester

Avg 3.7 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccini Carbonara$20.99
Diced pancetta bacon, peas, cracked black pepper &.pecorino cream sauce.
More about Ciao Bella
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse image

 

Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse

64 Water Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Shrimp Carbonara$26.00
More about Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse

