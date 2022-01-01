Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve risotto

deadhorse hill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

deadhorse hill

281 main street, Worcester

Avg 4.8 (1772 reviews)
Takeout
garlic scape risotto$28.00
Our chewy risotto is cooked in a vegetable stock, today being prepared with a confit garlic scape puree, crumbled ricotta salata, preserved lemon, rhubarb + finished with crispy quinoa sprinkled on top. // vegetarian. contains dairy. can be made vegan without ricotta- please make note when ordering if you would like this dish vegan.
More about deadhorse hill
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse image

 

Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse

64 Water Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Shrimp Risotto$25.00
More about Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse

