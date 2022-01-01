Risotto in Worcester
SEAFOOD • SALADS
deadhorse hill
281 main street, Worcester
|garlic scape risotto
|$28.00
Our chewy risotto is cooked in a vegetable stock, today being prepared with a confit garlic scape puree, crumbled ricotta salata, preserved lemon, rhubarb + finished with crispy quinoa sprinkled on top. // vegetarian. contains dairy. can be made vegan without ricotta- please make note when ordering if you would like this dish vegan.