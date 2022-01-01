Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Walnut salad in Worcester

Go
Worcester restaurants
Toast

Worcester restaurants that serve walnut salad

Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

229 Grove Street, Worcester

Avg 4.6 (2173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Glazed Walnut Salad$13.00
Fresh mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, cranberries, glazed walnuts, and red onions. Served with Lemon Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
Dino's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Dino's Ristorante Italiano

13 Lord Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gorgonzola Walnut Salad$10.00
Red leaf lettuce, spiced walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, tomato wedges, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Dino's Ristorante Italiano
Item pic

SANDWICHES

BirchTree Bread Company

138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad$12.50
cranberry, walnut, local greens, red onion, herb aioli, croissant, house pickle
More about BirchTree Bread Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Worcester

Avocado Toast

Fried Pickles

Eggplant Parm

Cheeseburgers

Chocolate Brownies

Turkey Burgers

Baked Ziti

Pad Thai

Map

More near Worcester to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston