Chilaquiles in Wylie
Wylie restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Taqueria Reinita
3985 Old Parker Rd, Wylie
|Chilaquiles Montados
|$13.69
Fresh tortilla strips simmered in our ranchero sauce, onions and jalapeños top with 2 over easy eggs ; served with rice and beans.
+ tortillas
The Taco Joint - Wylie
2588 W FM 544 #300, Wylie TX 75098, Wylie
|Taco Joe's Chilaquiles
|$9.29
Large triangular fried tortillas with scrambled eggs, onions, fresh jalapenos, your choice of Spicy Roja or Verde sauce, and topped with monterey jack cheese. Served with refried beans and potatoes.