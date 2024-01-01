Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Wylie

Wylie restaurants
Wylie restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

 

Taqueria Reinita

3985 Old Parker Rd, Wylie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles Montados$13.69
Fresh tortilla strips simmered in our ranchero sauce, onions and jalapeños top with 2 over easy eggs ; served with rice and beans.
+ tortillas
More about Taqueria Reinita
Consumer pic

 

The Taco Joint - Wylie

2588 W FM 544 #300, Wylie TX 75098, Wylie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Joe's Chilaquiles$9.29
Large triangular fried tortillas with scrambled eggs, onions, fresh jalapenos, your choice of Spicy Roja or Verde sauce, and topped with monterey jack cheese. Served with refried beans and potatoes.
More about The Taco Joint - Wylie

