Eggplant parm in Yonkers

Yonkers restaurants
Yonkers restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Carlo’s Italian Restaurant - 668 tuckahoe rd

668 tuckahoe rd, yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Wedge$12.00
More about Carlo’s Italian Restaurant - 668 tuckahoe rd
Carlo's Pizzeria - 668 tuckahoe road

668 tuckahoe road, yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Wedge$12.00
More about Carlo's Pizzeria - 668 tuckahoe road

