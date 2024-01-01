Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Eggplant parm in
Yonkers
/
Yonkers
/
Eggplant Parm
Yonkers restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Carlo’s Italian Restaurant - 668 tuckahoe rd
668 tuckahoe rd, yonkers
No reviews yet
Eggplant Parm Wedge
$12.00
More about Carlo’s Italian Restaurant - 668 tuckahoe rd
Carlo's Pizzeria - 668 tuckahoe road
668 tuckahoe road, yonkers
No reviews yet
Eggplant Parm Wedge
$12.00
More about Carlo's Pizzeria - 668 tuckahoe road
Browse other tasty dishes in Yonkers
Chicken Francese
Cheesecake
Caprese Salad
Chopped Salad
White Pizza
Chicken Salad
Cannolis
Beef Patties
More near Yonkers to explore
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Dobbs Ferry
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Tenafly
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Bronxville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2477 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(313 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(945 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(516 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(554 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(130 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston