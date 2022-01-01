Cake in Yonkers
Yonkers restaurants that serve cake
More about Carlo's Pizzeria
Carlo's Pizzeria
668 tuckahoe road, yonkers
|Limoncello Cake
|$7.00
|Old Fashioned Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$7.00
More about Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant
Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant
41 Dock Street, Yonkers
|Outragously Chocolate Cake (Slice)
|$4.00
Indulge in The Rich Chocolate Taste.
|Oreo Mousse Cake (Slice)
|$4.00
Made With Delicious White Chocolate and Chunks of Real Oreo Cookies.
|Belgien Chocolate Mousse Cake (Slice)
|$4.00
Light Tasting, Richly Satisfying.