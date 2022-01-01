Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
White pizza in
Yonkers
/
Yonkers
/
White Pizza
Yonkers restaurants that serve white pizza
La Lanterna Restaurant
23 Gray Oaks Avenue, Yonkers
No reviews yet
White Pizza
$17.00
More about La Lanterna Restaurant
Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant
41 Dock Street, Yonkers
No reviews yet
White Pizza
$11.00
Ricotta, Shredded Cheese, No Pizza Sauce.
More about Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Yonkers
Cheese Fries
Cobb Salad
Chopped Salad
Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Fudge
Arugula Salad
Chicken Salad
More near Yonkers to explore
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Tenafly
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Bronxville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1613 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(635 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(336 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston