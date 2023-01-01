Egg burritos in Yorba Linda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yorba Linda restaurants
Yorba Linda restaurants that serve egg burritos

Item pic

 

YLS Bakery + Cafe

19719 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg and Cheese Burrito$9.29
Egg, cheese, and hash browns with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese mix.
Egg, Cheese and Meat Burrito$11.00
Eggs, cheese (Monterey Jack and Cheddar mixed), hash browns, and your choice of meat
More about YLS Bakery + Cafe
Item pic

 

Nikki's Kitchen

5091 Richfield Rd, Yorba Linda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese, Hashbrown & Egg Burrito$11.00
Egg, cheese, and hash browns
Double Meat, Hash browns, Egg & Cheese Burrito$16.00
Choice of 2 meats, eggs, cheese and hash browns
Meat, Egg, Hashbrowns & Cheese Burrito$14.00
your choice of meat, eggs, cheese and hash browns
More about Nikki's Kitchen

