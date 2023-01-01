Egg burritos in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda restaurants that serve egg burritos
More about YLS Bakery + Cafe
YLS Bakery + Cafe
19719 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda
|Egg and Cheese Burrito
|$9.29
Egg, cheese, and hash browns with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese mix.
|Egg, Cheese and Meat Burrito
|$11.00
Eggs, cheese (Monterey Jack and Cheddar mixed), hash browns, and your choice of meat
More about Nikki's Kitchen
Nikki's Kitchen
5091 Richfield Rd, Yorba Linda
|Cheese, Hashbrown & Egg Burrito
|$11.00
Egg, cheese, and hash browns
|Double Meat, Hash browns, Egg & Cheese Burrito
|$16.00
Choice of 2 meats, eggs, cheese and hash browns
|Meat, Egg, Hashbrowns & Cheese Burrito
|$14.00
your choice of meat, eggs, cheese and hash browns