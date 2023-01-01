Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pasta salad in
Yorba Linda
/
Yorba Linda
/
Pasta Salad
Yorba Linda restaurants that serve pasta salad
Spectrum Kitchen
800 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
No reviews yet
SIDE PASTA SALAD
$3.50
More about Spectrum Kitchen
Pacific Breeze 2
800 Newport Center Drive Suite 120, Newport Beach
No reviews yet
SIDE PASTA SALAD
$3.25
More about Pacific Breeze 2
Browse other tasty dishes in Yorba Linda
Chicken Piccata
Chicken Soup
Chili
Waffles
Fish And Chips
Salmon Salad
Cobb Salad
Tacos
More near Yorba Linda to explore
Anaheim
Avg 4.4
(79 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Fullerton
Avg 4.2
(55 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
Avg 4.1
(29 restaurants)
Brea
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Chino
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Chino Hills
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Placentia
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Walnut
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(995 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(844 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(589 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(382 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(440 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston