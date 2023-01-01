Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Yorba Linda

Go
Yorba Linda restaurants
Toast

Yorba Linda restaurants that serve pasta salad

Consumer pic

 

Spectrum Kitchen

800 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE PASTA SALAD$3.50
More about Spectrum Kitchen
Item pic

 

Pacific Breeze 2

800 Newport Center Drive Suite 120, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SIDE PASTA SALAD$3.25
More about Pacific Breeze 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Yorba Linda

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Soup

Chili

Waffles

Fish And Chips

Salmon Salad

Cobb Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Yorba Linda to explore

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (995 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (589 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (440 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston