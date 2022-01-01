Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve cheesecake

Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

782 West Market Square, Akron

Avg 4.6 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake$6.00
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake$6.00
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Ido Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
New York Cheesecake$6.99
New York style cheesecake with strawberry topping & whipped cream.
Buckeye Cheesecake$8.99
Layers of chocolate cake and mousse topped with dark chocolate and a generous sprinkling of chocolate shavings
More about Ido Bar & Grill
NoHi Pop-up image

 

NoHi Pop-up

778 North Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Strawberry Cheesecake$3.00
Banana Pudding Cheesecake$7.00
More about NoHi Pop-up
Upper Crust image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Upper Crust

835 W Market St, Akron

Avg 4 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Belgian Chocolate Cheesecake$5.00
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake$5.00
Original Cheesecake$5.00
More about Upper Crust
Restaurant banner

 

RoseVilla Restaurant

368 Portage Lakes DR, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE$5.99
More about RoseVilla Restaurant

