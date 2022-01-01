Cheesecake in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve cheesecake
Aladdin's Eatery
782 West Market Square, Akron
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Aladdin's Eatery
3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn
|Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
|$6.00
|Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
|$6.00
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|New York Cheesecake
|$6.99
New York style cheesecake with strawberry topping & whipped cream.
|Buckeye Cheesecake
|$8.99
Layers of chocolate cake and mousse topped with dark chocolate and a generous sprinkling of chocolate shavings
NoHi Pop-up
778 North Main St., Akron
|Mini Strawberry Cheesecake
|$3.00
|Banana Pudding Cheesecake
|$7.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Upper Crust
835 W Market St, Akron
|Belgian Chocolate Cheesecake
|$5.00
|Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
|$5.00
|Original Cheesecake
|$5.00