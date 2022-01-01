Steak salad in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve steak salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Steak Salad
|$18.99
Char-grilled steak, mixed greens, Jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions & homemade croutons.
Johnny J's - Springfield
2891 east waterloo rd, akron
|Steak Salad
|$16.99
Certified Angus Beef sirloin, spring
mix lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and onion straws. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.
Papa Gyros
1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron
|Steak Caesar Salad
|$11.89
Our grilled steak on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
|Steak Grecian Salad
|$11.89
Our grilled steak on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread