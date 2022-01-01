Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Akron

Go
Akron restaurants
Toast

Akron restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$18.99
Char-grilled steak, mixed greens, Jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions & homemade croutons.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
Johnny J's - Springfield image

 

Johnny J's - Springfield

2891 east waterloo rd, akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Salad$16.99
Certified Angus Beef sirloin, spring
mix lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and onion straws. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.  
More about Johnny J's - Springfield
Papa Gyros image

 

Papa Gyros

1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron

Avg 4.6 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Caesar Salad$11.89
Our grilled steak on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
Steak Grecian Salad$11.89
Our grilled steak on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
More about Papa Gyros

Browse other tasty dishes in Akron

Philly Cheesesteaks

Shawarma

Chicken Rolls

Pies

Egg Rolls

Pudding

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Akron to explore

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston