Chef salad in Akron

Ido Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$13.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, American & Swiss cheese over fresh mixed greens.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green

3333 Massillon Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$10.99
Lettuce, roasted turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with cheddar, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
Item pic

 

Papa Gyros

1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron

Avg 4.6 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$12.89
Lettuce, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, American cheese, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives & pepperoncini peppers. Served with pita bread
More about Papa Gyros
Restaurant banner

 

RoseVilla Restaurant

368 Portage Lakes DR, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.99
with ham and turkey
More about RoseVilla Restaurant

