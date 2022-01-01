Chef salad in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve chef salad
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Chef Salad
|$13.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, American & Swiss cheese over fresh mixed greens.
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
3333 Massillon Rd, Akron
|Chef Salad
|$10.99
Lettuce, roasted turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with cheddar, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
Papa Gyros
1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron
|Chef Salad
|$12.89
Lettuce, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, American cheese, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives & pepperoncini peppers. Served with pita bread