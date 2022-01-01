Quesadillas in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve quesadillas
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Quesadilla w/Chicken
|$9.99
A grilled flour tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese, grilled chicken, sour cream & salsa.
The Town Tavern
3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron
|Quesadilla
|$5.99
Mozzarella, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Side of Sour Cream and Salsa
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
145 Montrose West Ave, Copley
|Quesadillas.
|$9.00
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses between grilled white flour tortillas, with salsa and sour cream.
Johnny J's - Springfield
2891 east waterloo rd, akron
|Blackened Quesadilla
|$10.99
Cajun seasoned shell with cheddar jack cheese, grilled chicken, tomato, red pepper & onion. Served with salsa and sour cream.
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
255 E Waterloo Rd, Akron
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.99