Quesadillas in Akron

Akron restaurants that serve quesadillas

Quesadilla w/Chicken image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla w/Chicken$9.99
A grilled flour tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese, grilled chicken, sour cream & salsa.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
The Town Tavern image

 

The Town Tavern

3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$5.99
Mozzarella, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Side of Sour Cream and Salsa
More about The Town Tavern
Quesadillas. image

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

145 Montrose West Ave, Copley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadillas.$9.00
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses between grilled white flour tortillas, with salsa and sour cream.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
Johnny J's - Springfield image

 

Johnny J's - Springfield

2891 east waterloo rd, akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Quesadilla$10.99
Cajun seasoned shell with cheddar jack cheese, grilled chicken, tomato, red pepper & onion. Served with salsa and sour cream. 
More about Johnny J's - Springfield
dae035a1-819d-4684-834d-d792147964c4 image

 

Casa Del Rio

2927 West Market St, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLA
More about Casa Del Rio
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

 

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

255 E Waterloo Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
Breakfast Quesadilla image

 

A Walk in the Park Cafe

1491 Aster Avenue, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$8.50
Crispy Bacon, Sausage, scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Onions & Peppers folded in a cheesy melted tortilla. with Sour Cream and Salsa
More about A Walk in the Park Cafe

