Chili in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

782 West Market Square, Akron

Avg 4.6 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Len-Chili $5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
Chili$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Len-Chili $5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
Chili$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub image

 

Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub

1761 S Main Street, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Chili$6.99
Cup Chili$4.99
The Basement in the Valley image

 

The Basement in the Valley

1282 Weathervane lane, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup of Chili$3.99
The Town Tavern image

 

The Town Tavern

3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili$3.00
Bowl - Thai Chili$11.99
Johnny J's - Springfield image

 

Johnny J's - Springfield

2891 east waterloo rd, akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicey Tai Chili
Chili$4.99
Johnny J's image

 

Johnny J's

3333 Manchester Rd., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili$3.99
