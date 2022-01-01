Chili in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve chili
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
782 West Market Square, Akron
|Len-Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
|Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn
|Len-Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
|Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy
More about Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
1761 S Main Street, Akron
|Bowl Chili
|$6.99
|Cup Chili
|$4.99
More about The Basement in the Valley
The Basement in the Valley
1282 Weathervane lane, Akron
|Cup of Chili
|$3.99
More about Johnny J's - Springfield
Johnny J's - Springfield
2891 east waterloo rd, akron
|Spicey Tai Chili
|Chili
|$4.99