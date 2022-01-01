Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve italian subs

The Basement in the Valley image

 

The Basement in the Valley

1282 Weathervane lane, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$10.99
More about The Basement in the Valley
The Town Tavern image

 

The Town Tavern

3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$9.99
Grilled Ham, Pepperoni and Salami
Topped with Mozzarella, Tomato,
Lettuce and Italian Dressing, Served
on a Toasted Hoagie Bun
More about The Town Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

EuroGyro

444 East Exchange St, Akron

Avg 4.1 (10974 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Smoked ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese topped with fresh onions, tomatoes, and lettuce. Served on an 8" seeded bun with a side of creamy Italian dressing
More about EuroGyro
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

 

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

255 E Waterloo Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$10.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

RoseVilla Restaurant

368 Portage Lakes DR, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Deli Sub$7.99
capicola, salami, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato served hot or cold.
Italian Sausage Sub$8.99
Topped with pepper rings, tomato sauce, and provolone.
Italian Sausage Sub$8.99
More about RoseVilla Restaurant

