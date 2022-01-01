Italian subs in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve italian subs
The Basement in the Valley
1282 Weathervane lane, Akron
|Italian Sub
|$10.99
The Town Tavern
3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron
|Italian Sub
|$9.99
Grilled Ham, Pepperoni and Salami
Topped with Mozzarella, Tomato,
Lettuce and Italian Dressing, Served
on a Toasted Hoagie Bun
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
EuroGyro
444 East Exchange St, Akron
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Smoked ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese topped with fresh onions, tomatoes, and lettuce. Served on an 8" seeded bun with a side of creamy Italian dressing
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
255 E Waterloo Rd, Akron
|Italian Sub
|$10.99