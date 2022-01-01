Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Meatball subs in
Akron
/
Akron
/
Meatball Subs
Akron restaurants that serve meatball subs
Bricco
1841 Merriman Rd, Akron
No reviews yet
Meatball Sub
$15.00
mozzarella, provolone, marinara, hoagie
More about Bricco
RoseVilla Restaurant
368 Portage Lakes DR, Akron
No reviews yet
Meatball & Cheese Sub
$7.99
More about RoseVilla Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Akron
Fish Tacos
Chicken Wraps
Pepperoni Pizza
Spinach Salad
Cannolis
Coleslaw
Chicken Shawarma
Carne Asada
More near Akron to explore
Kent
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Barberton
No reviews yet
Stow
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Wadsworth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Uniontown
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Brecksville
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Twinsburg
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(275 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(525 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(869 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston