Risotto in
Akron
/
Akron
/
Risotto
Akron restaurants that serve risotto
Bricco
1841 Merriman Rd, Akron
No reviews yet
RISOTTO BALLS
$8.50
mozzarella, marinara
More about Bricco
PIZZA
Bricco
1 W EXCHANGE ST, Akron
Avg 4.2
(952 reviews)
Risotto Balls
$8.00
Hand Breaded Mozzarella Risotto Balls Served with House Marinara
More about Bricco
Browse other tasty dishes in Akron
Chicken Curry
Mushroom Burgers
Cheese Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Grilled Chicken
Hummus
Cheeseburgers
Tacos
More near Akron to explore
Kent
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Barberton
No reviews yet
Stow
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Uniontown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Wadsworth
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Brecksville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Twinsburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Canton
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston