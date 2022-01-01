Risotto in Akron

Toast

Akron restaurants that serve risotto

RISOTTO BALLS image

 

Bricco

1841 Merriman Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RISOTTO BALLS$8.50
mozzarella, marinara
More about Bricco
Risotto Balls image

PIZZA

Bricco

1 W EXCHANGE ST, Akron

Avg 4.2 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Risotto Balls$8.00
Hand Breaded Mozzarella Risotto Balls Served with House Marinara
More about Bricco

