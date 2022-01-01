Chicken caesar wraps in Albany

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Albany restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bountiful Bread - Guilderland
1475 Western Ave, Albany
Avg 3.9
(809 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$14.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$14.00
More about Bountiful Bread - Guilderland
Primrose Cafe - 677 Broadway
677 Broadway, Albany
No reviews yet
Lunch Special: Chicken Caesar Wrap
$7.95
More about Primrose Cafe - 677 Broadway
