Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Banner pic

 

Chalkboard Wings & BBQ

8327 Cooper Rd Unit C, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
More about Chalkboard Wings & BBQ
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza - Alexandria

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled strips of buffalo chicken breast on a bed of lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives & onions, w/cheddar cheese. Served with ranch dressing.
More about Juliano's Pizza - Alexandria
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe Alexandria

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.49
Buffalo style crispy chicken, diced up on a mixed salad with tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheddar and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Hard Times Cafe Alexandria

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Cheesecake

Fried Zucchini

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Fudge Sundaes

Peanut Butter Cookies

Caesar Salad

Fried Pickles

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (436 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (311 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (933 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston