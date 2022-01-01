Old Town Alexandria breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Old Town Alexandria

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.39
Serving Counter Culture Coffee
Chai Latte$3.69
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk. A perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Tomato Soup$3.25
Homemade tomato soup infused with fresh onion, garlic and basil and topped with shredded vermont aged cheddar cheese. Served with a side of oyster crackers.
More about St. Elmos
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smothered Catfish$17.95
Smashed Potatoes$3.95
Bowl She Crab$10.00
More about The Warehouse
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House Smoked Salsa$9.00
Urbano's Smoked Salsa with Chips
Queso Blanco$9.00
Blended cheeses, spices and pico.
Extra Taco$5.00
Yeah, one extra taco for me please!!!
More about Urbano 116
Cafe 44 image

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib$33.00
jus, smashed red potatoes, haricots verts
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
jim beam cream sauce,
cajun shrimp* white cheddar grits,
poached egg*, microgreens
Pork Pot Stickers$13.00
ponzu sauce
More about Cafe 44
The Majestic image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh, sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, white bbq sauce, bibb lettuce, brioche bun, house fries
Sweet & Sour Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Pomegranate sweet & sour sauce, bacon, labneh, almonds. Vegetarian, Gluten free
Rotisserie Half Chicken$23.00
Fregola sarda, pickled shallots, herbs, corn puree, bacon jam
More about The Majestic
The Majestic To-Go image

 

The Majestic To-Go

911 KING STREET, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pre-Valentines Cocktail Class$45.00
Enjoy a pre-Valentine's Day cocktail party at home! Join us virtually on Friday, February 12th at 6pm for an interactive cocktail class. Includes a complete cocktail kit for two with all the ingredients (including alcohol!) for our famous Diablo Mojito, a muddler, bar spoon, and a charcuterie tasting board!
Majestic Christmas Meal$159.00
Meal serves 4-6; Prime Rib, with salad, sides and dessert.
The Majestic Mother's Day for Four To Go$139.00
Dinner for four includes:
LOCAL TOMATO SALAD GF V
marinated tomatoes, spring greens, shaved radishes, citrus vinaigrette
YOUR CHOICE OF ENTREE:
BRAISED PRIME SHORT RIB GF
bordelaise sauce, gremolata
OR
SEARED SALMON GF
lemon-dill vinaigrette
MAJESTIC PARKER HOUSE ROLLS
SIDES:
GRILLED ASPARAGUS, BROCCOLINI, SPRING ONIONS GF V
POTATOES AU GRATIN GF V
DESSERT:
ANGEL FOOD CAKE V
macerated berries, vanilla whipped cream
More about The Majestic To-Go

