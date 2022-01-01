Algonquin American restaurants you'll love

Port Edward Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Port Edward Restaurant

20 West Algonquin Road, Algonquin

Avg 3 (420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Friday Special 1 Lb Snow Crab$39.00
1lb Snow Crab
Served with mashed potato & Drawn Butter
Thursday Walleye Fish Fry$22.00
Crispy Beer Battered Walleye Served with Coleslaw & Fries
Calamari$13.50
Flash fried and served with our chef ’s
special magic sauce.
More about Port Edward Restaurant
Montarra Grill image

 

Montarra Grill

1491 S. Randall Rd, Algonquin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Duet Tips & Scallops$34.00
Seared Scottish Salmon$28.00
Kid's Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Montarra Grill
Bullseye Pub & Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bullseye Pub & Eatery

119 S Main St., Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
APP Tater Tots Bowl$6.95
tater tots
BURGER Bacon Cheddar$12.95
our signature 1/2-pound bacon cheddar cheeseburger
APP 7-Layer Dip$9.95
house-made tortilla chips + refried beans, cheddar-jack sauce, lettuce, pico, green onion, jalapenos, black olives, + salsa & sour cream (add taco-seasoned beef, grilled chicken breast meat or pulled pork +$3 each)
More about Bullseye Pub & Eatery

