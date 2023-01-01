Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Algonquin

Go
Algonquin restaurants
Toast

Algonquin restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

El Fuego Tacos and Burritos - 132 S. Randall Rd

132 S. Randall Rd, Algonquin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Torta Plate$10.50
A Mexican sandwich with choice of meat, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.
Torta$8.50
A Mexican sandwich with choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, and avocado. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.
More about El Fuego Tacos and Burritos - 132 S. Randall Rd
Consumer pic

 

Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill

2160 Lake Cook Road, Algonquin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Hawaiana a La Carta$12.99
Breaded steak, ham, pineapple, melted cheese, beans, onion, tomato, guacamole, and chipotle mayo. Served a la carte.
Torta a la Carte$13.99
Torta Chilanga a La Carte$12.99
Rib-eye, ham, melted cheese, beans, onion, tomato, guacamole, and chipotle mayo. Served a la carte.
More about Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Algonquin

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Waffles

Cake

Fish And Chips

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Algonquin to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1616 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston