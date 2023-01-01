Tortas in Algonquin
Algonquin restaurants that serve tortas
More about El Fuego Tacos and Burritos - 132 S. Randall Rd
El Fuego Tacos and Burritos - 132 S. Randall Rd
132 S. Randall Rd, Algonquin
|Torta Plate
|$10.50
A Mexican sandwich with choice of meat, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.
|Torta
|$8.50
A Mexican sandwich with choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, and avocado. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.
More about Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill
Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill
2160 Lake Cook Road, Algonquin
|Torta Hawaiana a La Carta
|$12.99
Breaded steak, ham, pineapple, melted cheese, beans, onion, tomato, guacamole, and chipotle mayo. Served a la carte.
|Torta a la Carte
|$13.99
|Torta Chilanga a La Carte
|$12.99
Rib-eye, ham, melted cheese, beans, onion, tomato, guacamole, and chipotle mayo. Served a la carte.