Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in Algonquin

Go
Algonquin restaurants
Toast

Algonquin restaurants that serve belgian waffles

SYRUP image

 

SYRUP

2555 West Bunker Hill Drive, Algonquin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Belgian$10.00
Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside.
More about SYRUP
Burnt Toast Algonquin image

 

Burnt Toast Algonquin

2520 Bunker Hill Dr., Lake In The Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$8.99
More about Burnt Toast Algonquin

Browse other tasty dishes in Algonquin

Sliders

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Reuben

French Toast

Grits

Chili

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Algonquin to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1318 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston