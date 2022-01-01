Eel in Alhambra

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SHABU-SHABU • SEAFOOD • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES

Nabemono Shabu Shabu

27 E Main Street, Alhambra

Avg 4.5 (510 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eel Unagi Don$22.50
Fresh water BBQ eel, shredded nori, sesame seeds, steamed white rice, takuan daikon pickles
More about Nabemono Shabu Shabu
Item pic

YAKITORI • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori & Men-Ya

45 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra

Avg 4.7 (467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eel & Beef Bowl$18.50
A bowl of rice topped w/ beef & onion in a mildly sweet savory sauce, cooked eel and red ginger.
Eel$3.95
Eel Bowl$14.75
A bowl of rice topped w/ cooked eel, shredded Japanese thin omelet, shredded seaweed, shredded green shiso and sweet soy sauce.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori & Men-Ya
Main pic

 

California Rock'n Sushi

2201 W.Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel and Avocado Roll$8.95
Eel Sushi$6.75
Eel Sushi$7.76
More about California Rock'n Sushi

