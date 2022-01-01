Eel in Alhambra
SHABU-SHABU • SEAFOOD • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES
Nabemono Shabu Shabu
27 E Main Street, Alhambra
|Eel Unagi Don
|$22.50
Fresh water BBQ eel, shredded nori, sesame seeds, steamed white rice, takuan daikon pickles
YAKITORI • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori & Men-Ya
45 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra
|Eel & Beef Bowl
|$18.50
A bowl of rice topped w/ beef & onion in a mildly sweet savory sauce, cooked eel and red ginger.
|Eel
|$3.95
|Eel Bowl
|$14.75
A bowl of rice topped w/ cooked eel, shredded Japanese thin omelet, shredded seaweed, shredded green shiso and sweet soy sauce.