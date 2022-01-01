Tortas in Alhambra
Alhambra restaurants that serve tortas
More about Spanglish Kitchen
Spanglish Kitchen
526 N Atlantic Blvd, Alhambra
|Chorizo Torta
|$9.50
Pork sausage, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips
|Carnitas Torta
|$9.50
Slow cooked pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips
|Asada Torta
|$10.50
Steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips
More about Chonitos Mexican Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Chonitos Mexican Restaurant
2505 W Valley blvd, Alhambra
|MEXICAN STYLE TORTA
|$16.95