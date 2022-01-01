Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve steak frites

Consumer pic

 

Pennsylvania Rye Company

536 Hamilton st, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak frites$24.00
More about Pennsylvania Rye Company
Fegley's Allentown Brew Works image

 

Fegley's Allentown Brew Works

812 Hamilton Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Frites$22.00
sous-vide flat iron steak, chimichurri compound butter, Belgian pomme frites
More about Fegley's Allentown Brew Works

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Thai Tea

Meatball Subs

Pad Thai

Clam Chowder

Omelettes

Cheese Fries

Fried Scallops

Bisque

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (734 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston