Steak frites in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Steak Frites
Allentown restaurants that serve steak frites
Pennsylvania Rye Company
536 Hamilton st, Allentown
No reviews yet
Steak frites
$24.00
More about Pennsylvania Rye Company
Fegley's Allentown Brew Works
812 Hamilton Street, Allentown
No reviews yet
Steak Frites
$22.00
sous-vide flat iron steak, chimichurri compound butter, Belgian pomme frites
More about Fegley's Allentown Brew Works
