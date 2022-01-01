Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$14.00
Beer battered cod, fries and coleslaw
More about The Sweet Spot
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$13.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish N' Chips$14.99
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Fish & Chips Wrap image

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips Wrap$14.00
Crispy Cod, House Tartar Sauce, Mixed Greens, Bacon Aioli, Small Side of Fries
More about Notch
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$10.49
Your choice of fried haddock or whiting served with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
More about Mo’s Eatery
Item pic

 

Foundation Tavern

1160 S Krocks Rd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH AND CHIPS$15.99
FRESH COD BATTERED IN OUR OWN YUENGLING BEER BATTER. SERVED WITH HOUSE GRIES, TARTER SAUCE AND COLESLAW.
More about Foundation Tavern

