Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pierogies in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve pierogies

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hops at the Paddock

1945 W Columbia St, Allentown

Avg 4.1 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Fogey Style Pierogies$7.99
Fried pierogies topped with jalapeno bacon cheese sauce. Served with ranch on the side.
Pierogies$6.49
Homemade pierogies served deep fried or sauteed in butter and onion.
More about Hops at the Paddock
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company image

 

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

732 W Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
VATERFEST PIEROGIES$10.00
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
(5) Pierogies$6.99
(3) Pierogies$4.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Pierogis (1) image

 

Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pierogis (1)$1.00
More about Stuffed to The Grills
Item pic

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Potato & Goat Cheese Pierogies$13.00
bacon, onion, mushroom, sour cream, goat cheese crumble
More about The Shelby
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pierogies in the Basket$7.25
Pierogi Pie$23.00
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Blueberry Pancakes

Scallops

American Subs

Taco Salad

Pork Chops

Burritos

Chicken Noodles

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston