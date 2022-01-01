Pierogies in Allentown
Hops at the Paddock
1945 W Columbia St, Allentown
|Fogey Style Pierogies
|$7.99
Fried pierogies topped with jalapeno bacon cheese sauce. Served with ranch on the side.
|Pierogies
|$6.49
Homemade pierogies served deep fried or sauteed in butter and onion.
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
732 W Hamilton St, Allentown
|VATERFEST PIEROGIES
|$10.00
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|(5) Pierogies
|$6.99
|(3) Pierogies
|$4.99
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Pierogis (1)
|$1.00
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Potato & Goat Cheese Pierogies
|$13.00
bacon, onion, mushroom, sour cream, goat cheese crumble