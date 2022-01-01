Noodle soup in Allston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Little Tao - 1153 Commonwealth Ave

1153 Commonwealth Ave, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
川味牛肉麵 Sichuan Beef Noodle Soup$16.90
More about Little Tao - 1153 Commonwealth Ave
1 Special Beef Noodle Soup image

 

Pho Express - Boston

1 Brighton ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Special Beef Noodle Soup$13.95
特制牛肉粉 A beef noodle soup with slices of rare steak, well done flank, tendon, meat ball, tripe with beef broth.
3 Oxtail Beef Noodle Soup$14.95
牛尾汤粉 Oxtail, rice noodle with beef broth.
2 Beef Noodle Soup With Rare steak$12.95
生牛肉汤粉 Rare sliced eye round steak, rice noodle with beef broth
More about Pho Express - Boston
Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup (OhnNohKhohSwae) image

 

Yoma Boston

5 NORTH BEACON ST, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup (OhnNohKhohSwae)$12.95
Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup (JarZanHinGa)$12.95
MoHinGa (Traditional Fish Noodle Soup)$12.95
More about Yoma Boston

