Noodle soup in Allston
Allston restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Little Tao - 1153 Commonwealth Ave
Little Tao - 1153 Commonwealth Ave
1153 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
|川味牛肉麵 Sichuan Beef Noodle Soup
|$16.90
More about Pho Express - Boston
Pho Express - Boston
1 Brighton ave, Allston
|1 Special Beef Noodle Soup
|$13.95
特制牛肉粉 A beef noodle soup with slices of rare steak, well done flank, tendon, meat ball, tripe with beef broth.
|3 Oxtail Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.95
牛尾汤粉 Oxtail, rice noodle with beef broth.
|2 Beef Noodle Soup With Rare steak
|$12.95
生牛肉汤粉 Rare sliced eye round steak, rice noodle with beef broth