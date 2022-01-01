Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Alpharetta

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Alpharetta restaurants that serve lasagna

Theo's Brothers Bakery image

 

Theo's Brothers Bakery

12280 Houze Road #6, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meat Lasagna$20.79
More about Theo's Brothers Bakery
Item pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Vito's Pizza & Ristorante

3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Lasagna Dinner$16.99
Lunch Lasagna$11.99
More about Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
Item pic

 

Vincenza's Pizzeria

9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten-Free Lasagna$16.38
Layers of eggplant, zucchini, squash, ricotta, mozzarella, and meat sauce.
Veggie Lasagna$15.28
Layers of pasta with sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, eggplant, zucchini, squash, mozzarella, ricotta & pomodoro sauce. Served with a dinner roll.
Traditional Lasagna$15.94
Lasagna with layers of pasta, meat sauce, Pomodoro sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a dinner roll.
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
Vinny's on Windward image

PIZZA

Vinny's on Windward

5355 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (3119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$18.00
Italian sausage, ground beef, tomato, ricotta, arugula
Veggie Lasagna$22.00
Spinach, mushrooms,eggplant, zucchini, ricotta, parmigiana, basil pesto
Lasagna$22.00
Ground beef, Italian Sausage , Tomato, Arugula & Ricotta
More about Vinny's on Windward

Browse other tasty dishes in Alpharetta

Veggie Quesadillas

Cake

Cookies

Prosciutto

Grilled Chicken

Cucumber Salad

Chimichangas

Penne

Map

More near Alpharetta to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston