Lasagna in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Theo's Brothers Bakery
Theo's Brothers Bakery
12280 Houze Road #6, Alpharetta
|Meat Lasagna
|$20.79
More about Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Baked Lasagna Dinner
|$16.99
|Lunch Lasagna
|$11.99
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
Vincenza's Pizzeria
9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta
|Gluten-Free Lasagna
|$16.38
Layers of eggplant, zucchini, squash, ricotta, mozzarella, and meat sauce.
|Veggie Lasagna
|$15.28
Layers of pasta with sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, eggplant, zucchini, squash, mozzarella, ricotta & pomodoro sauce. Served with a dinner roll.
|Traditional Lasagna
|$15.94
Lasagna with layers of pasta, meat sauce, Pomodoro sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a dinner roll.
More about Vinny's on Windward
PIZZA
Vinny's on Windward
5355 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta
|Lasagna
|$18.00
Italian sausage, ground beef, tomato, ricotta, arugula
|Veggie Lasagna
|$22.00
Spinach, mushrooms,eggplant, zucchini, ricotta, parmigiana, basil pesto
|Lasagna
|$22.00
Ground beef, Italian Sausage , Tomato, Arugula & Ricotta