Baby back ribs in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Anaheim restaurants that serve baby back ribs

Roxy'z by Zov's - Anaheim

1801 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
RED CHILI GLAZED BABY BACK RIB STACK$15.95
tender baby back ribs glazed with gochujang sauce, garlic & ginger | crispy onion straws | pickled fresno chile
More about Roxy'z by Zov's - Anaheim
Blake's Place image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blake's Place

2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Lil" Slab of Baby Back Ribs$20.99
Kids Baby Back Ribs$11.99
All children’s menu items include a Fountain Drink, Chocolate Chunk Cookie,
and choice of French Fries or BBQ Beans
Slab of Baby Back Ribs$26.99
More about Blake's Place

