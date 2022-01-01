Baby back ribs in Anaheim
Roxy'z by Zov's - Anaheim
1801 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim
|RED CHILI GLAZED BABY BACK RIB STACK
|$15.95
tender baby back ribs glazed with gochujang sauce, garlic & ginger | crispy onion straws | pickled fresno chile
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blake's Place
2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim
|Lil" Slab of Baby Back Ribs
|$20.99
|Kids Baby Back Ribs
|$11.99
All children’s menu items include a Fountain Drink, Chocolate Chunk Cookie,
and choice of French Fries or BBQ Beans
|Slab of Baby Back Ribs
|$26.99