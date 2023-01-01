Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants that serve spaghetti

Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills image

 

Keno's Restaurant, Anaheim Hills

5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim

Jr. Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce (no potato)$7.99
Served with a side of garlic bread, a
small milk or soft drink and ice cream.
Spaghetti$12.99
Topped with Italian style marinara sauce served with parmesan cheese and garlic bread. Choice of soup or salad.
Stadium Pepz Pizza & Eatery

726 S State College Blvd, Anaheim

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS$11.99
Pasta with two sausages or two large meatballs, served with Pepz homemade marinara sauce
BOWL OF SPAGHETTI$8.99
(SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD) House Salad and soft drink (Meatball or sausage for additional $3.00)
SPAGHETTI AND SAUSAGE$11.99
