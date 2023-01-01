Spaghetti in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Keno's Restaurant, Anaheim Hills
Keno's Restaurant, Anaheim Hills
5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim
|Jr. Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce (no potato)
|$7.99
Served with a side of garlic bread, a
small milk or soft drink and ice cream.
|Spaghetti
|$12.99
Topped with Italian style marinara sauce served with parmesan cheese and garlic bread. Choice of soup or salad.
More about Stadium Pepz Pizza & Eatery
Stadium Pepz Pizza & Eatery
726 S State College Blvd, Anaheim
|SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
|$11.99
Pasta with two sausages or two large meatballs, served with Pepz homemade marinara sauce
|BOWL OF SPAGHETTI
|$8.99
(SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD) House Salad and soft drink (Meatball or sausage for additional $3.00)
|SPAGHETTI AND SAUSAGE
|$11.99