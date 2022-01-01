Crispy chicken in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Georgia's Restaurant
440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Organic brioche, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, garlic mayo, spicy sauce
More about Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills
Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills
5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.49
6 oz. breaded chicken breast, pressure-fried and tossed in buffalo sauce, with Swiss cheese and topped with cole slaw on a Brioche bun.
More about YoYo Burgers and Chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
YoYo Burgers and Chicken
510 N Brookhurst St Unit 103, Anaheim
|YoYo Crispy Chicken Breast Burger
|$11.99
House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Crispy Breast, Muenster Cheese, Avocado Fan, and House Onions.