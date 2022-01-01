Santa fe salad in Andover
Andover restaurants that serve santa fe salad
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake
|Santa Fe Salad
|$12.99
A bed of fresh salad greens layered with steak, fire roasted vegetables, tortilla strips, tomatoes and our house made avocado dressing
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover
|Santa Fe Salad
|$12.99
A bed of fresh salad greens layered with steak, fire roasted vegetables, tortilla strips, tomatoes and our house made avocado dressing