Burritos in Andover
Andover restaurants that serve burritos
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake
|Burrito Nacional
|$12.99
Your choice of Birria-style shredded beef, shredded chipotle chicken or carnitas burrito, smothered in Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Topped with lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.
|Acapulco Burrito
|$13.99
A large flour tortilla, stuffed with marinated steak, rice, beans and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream, salsa verde and pico de gallo.
|Creamed Burritos
|$13.99
Two ground beef or chicken burritos, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
|Wet Burrito
|$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.
