Chimichangas in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve chimichangas

Item pic

 

Mi Lindo Cancun Grill

2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga Verde$14.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, choice of protein, topped with tomatillo salsa and melted cheese. Served with a side salad, guacamole and sour cream.
Chimichanga$13.00
12" Flour tortilla stuffed with rice , choice of protein, beans and mexican cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Chimichanga Cancun$14.00
Giant chimichanga stuffed with your choice of protein, rice, beans, cheese, topped with chorizo salsa. Served with a side salad, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
Chevys Fresh Mex image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grande Chimichanga$13.25
Picadillo Beef & cheddar cheese w/ New Mexico red chile sauce or Salsa Chicken & jack cheese w/ fresh tomatillo green sauce w/ refried beans, lightly crisped in a flour tortilla & topped w/ Chile con Queso.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex

