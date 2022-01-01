Chimichangas in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve chimichangas
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis
|Chimichanga Verde
|$14.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, choice of protein, topped with tomatillo salsa and melted cheese. Served with a side salad, guacamole and sour cream.
|Chimichanga
|$13.00
12" Flour tortilla stuffed with rice , choice of protein, beans and mexican cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
|Chimichanga Cancun
|$14.00
Giant chimichanga stuffed with your choice of protein, rice, beans, cheese, topped with chorizo salsa. Served with a side salad, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Grande Chimichanga
|$13.25
Picadillo Beef & cheddar cheese w/ New Mexico red chile sauce or Salsa Chicken & jack cheese w/ fresh tomatillo green sauce w/ refried beans, lightly crisped in a flour tortilla & topped w/ Chile con Queso.