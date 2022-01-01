Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled chicken sandwiches in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve pulled chicken sandwiches

Annapolis Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Annapolis Smokehouse

107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis

Avg 4 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Kid-sized pulled chicken sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.29
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar image

BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

