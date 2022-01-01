Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve wontons

Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar

195 Main St, Annapolis

Avg 4 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Wonton Fry$9.00
6 deep fried wontons stuffed with chopped scallop served w/ creamy wasabi
Chili Scallop Wontons$10.00
6 deep fried scallop wontons tossed in crunchy garlic sauce
Wonton Fry$9.00
6 deep fried wontons stuffed with crab meat & cream cheese served w/ plum sauce
More about Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
Lemongrass image

SALADS

Lemongrass

167 west street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Wontons$9.95
Deep-fried handmade wontons filled with chicken and shrimp, served with a sweet cilantro sauce.
Wonton Soup$5.95
Chicken and shrimp stuffed wontons in a clear broth, finished with bean sprouts, scallions and fresh garlic.
More about Lemongrass
Lemongrass Too image

SALADS

Lemongrass Too

2625 housley rd, Annapolis

Avg 3.7 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$5.95
Chicken and shrimp stuffed wontons in a clear broth, finished with bean sprouts, scallions and fresh garlic.
Crispy Wontons$9.95
Deep-fried handmade wontons filled with chicken and shrimp, served with a sweet cilantro sauce.
More about Lemongrass Too

Browse other tasty dishes in Annapolis

Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Baked Ziti

Cobbler

Fajitas

Chile Relleno

Scallops

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston