Wontons in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve wontons
SUSHI
Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
195 Main St, Annapolis
|Scallop Wonton Fry
|$9.00
6 deep fried wontons stuffed with chopped scallop served w/ creamy wasabi
|Chili Scallop Wontons
|$10.00
6 deep fried scallop wontons tossed in crunchy garlic sauce
|Wonton Fry
|$9.00
6 deep fried wontons stuffed with crab meat & cream cheese served w/ plum sauce
SALADS
Lemongrass
167 west street, Annapolis
|Crispy Wontons
|$9.95
Deep-fried handmade wontons filled with chicken and shrimp, served with a sweet cilantro sauce.
|Wonton Soup
|$5.95
Chicken and shrimp stuffed wontons in a clear broth, finished with bean sprouts, scallions and fresh garlic.
SALADS
Lemongrass Too
2625 housley rd, Annapolis
