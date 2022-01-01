Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Antioch

Antioch restaurants
Antioch restaurants that serve burritos

Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Plate$13.99
Wrapped in a premium flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, crema, onions, cilantro and served with refried beans and mexican rice
ADD: Veggies, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp. MAKE IT "SUIZO": Top with cheese and baked in the oven
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
Classic Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Little Bean Coffee Company

395 Lake Street, Antioch

Avg 4.7 (345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Breakfast burrito with roasted potatoes, your choice of cheese, and egg. Add veggies, or meat
Monteray Breakfast Burrito$10.25
Breakfast burrito packed with bacon, cheddar, tomato, green onion, bbq sauce, roasted potatoes, and egg.
Little Sausage Breakfast Burrito$10.25
Not so little breakfast burrito packed with sausage, roasted potatoes, egg, spinach, red pepper spread, and provolone. Staff and customer favorite!
More about Little Bean Coffee Company

