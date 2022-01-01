Burritos in Antioch
Antioch restaurants that serve burritos
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL
Johnny's Snack Shop
1500 Main St, Antioch
|Burrito Plate
|$13.99
Wrapped in a premium flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, crema, onions, cilantro and served with refried beans and mexican rice
ADD: Veggies, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp. MAKE IT "SUIZO": Top with cheese and baked in the oven
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Little Bean Coffee Company
395 Lake Street, Antioch
|Classic Breakfast Burrito
|$6.95
Breakfast burrito with roasted potatoes, your choice of cheese, and egg. Add veggies, or meat
|Monteray Breakfast Burrito
|$10.25
Breakfast burrito packed with bacon, cheddar, tomato, green onion, bbq sauce, roasted potatoes, and egg.
|Little Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$10.25
Not so little breakfast burrito packed with sausage, roasted potatoes, egg, spinach, red pepper spread, and provolone. Staff and customer favorite!