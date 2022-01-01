Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Antioch

Go
Antioch restaurants
Toast

Antioch restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

 

Antioch Pizza Shop - Antioch, IL

994 Rt. 59, Antioch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheese Fries$5.50
Shareable portion of french fries, cooked golden brown topped with creamy melted cheddar cheese and crispy bacon bits- choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut
Cheese Fries$4.50
Shareable portion of french fries, cooked golden brown topped with creamy melted cheddar cheese- choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut
More about Antioch Pizza Shop - Antioch, IL
Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese Fries$5.99
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
Consumer pic

 

Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch

950 Hillside Ave, Antioch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE FRIES$6.00
More about Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch

Browse other tasty dishes in Antioch

Blt Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Tuna Sandwiches

Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Burritos

Prime Ribs

Map

More near Antioch to explore

Kenosha

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1442 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (603 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston