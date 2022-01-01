Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Rosslyn
/
Arlington
/
Rosslyn
/
Edamame
Rosslyn restaurants that serve edamame
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
Avg 4
(7 reviews)
Edamame
$5.95
Sea salt
More about Assembly
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Sushi Rock
1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
Avg 4.5
(9376 reviews)
Grilled Edamame
$9.10
Spicy Tuna and Avocado Roll + Edamame
$16.90
Spicy Tuna and Avocado Roll. Served with Edamame.
Edamame
$6.50
Edamame
More about Sushi Rock
