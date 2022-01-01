Edamame in Rosslyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$5.95
Sea salt
More about Assembly
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sushi Rock

1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (9376 reviews)
Grilled Edamame$9.10
Spicy Tuna and Avocado Roll + Edamame$16.90
Spicy Tuna and Avocado Roll. Served with Edamame.
Edamame$6.50
Edamame
More about Sushi Rock

