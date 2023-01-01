Naan in Ashburn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Celebration by Rupa Vira

44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Ste 120, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Naan$4.00
Butter Naan$4.00
Garlic Naan$4.00
More about Celebration by Rupa Vira
Item pic

 

BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN

44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Naan$5.00
Stuffed Naan - A delightful Indian Naan that is stuffed with a classic and delectable mixture of Kashmiri spices or Chicken Tikka or Kheema.
Kheema Naan$6.00
Stuffed Naan - A delightful Indian Naan that is stuffed with a classic and delectable mixture of Kashmiri spices or Chicken Tikka or Kheema.
Sesame Naan$4.00
Bread made in tandoor oven topped with sesame seeds.
More about BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
Consumer pic

 

Rupa Vira's The Signature

21760 Beaumeade Cir,Unit 120A, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BUTTER NAAN$3.45
PLAIN NAAN$3.45
GARLIC NAAN$3.95
More about Rupa Vira's The Signature

