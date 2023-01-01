Naan in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve naan
Celebration by Rupa Vira
44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Ste 120, Ashburn
|Plain Naan
|$4.00
|Butter Naan
|$4.00
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN
|Chicken Tikka Naan
|$5.00
Stuffed Naan - A delightful Indian Naan that is stuffed with a classic and delectable mixture of Kashmiri spices or Chicken Tikka or Kheema.
|Kheema Naan
|$6.00
|Sesame Naan
|$4.00
Bread made in tandoor oven topped with sesame seeds.